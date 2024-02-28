Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.90

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.90 and last traded at $140.03, with a volume of 7430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

