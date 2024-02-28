Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.00

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 167312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science in Sport

In other Science in Sport news, insider Henry Turcan purchased 6,017,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £661,964.71 ($839,630.53). Corporate insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

