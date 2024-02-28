Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,050 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.89% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 347.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 231,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,403 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 631,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 13.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 357,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

SCRM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,163. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

