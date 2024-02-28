Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Sealed Air stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

