Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

EBC stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 516,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

