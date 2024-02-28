Sequans Communications S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sequans Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
Sequans Communications Price Performance
Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sequans Communications
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.