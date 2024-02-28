Sequans Communications S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sequans Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

About Sequans Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 285,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

