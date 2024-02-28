Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,208. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

