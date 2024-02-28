Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 8,525 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 116.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.62. 166,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,722. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

