Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 25,524 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Avnet by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %

AVT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. 135,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.