Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 395,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,390. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

