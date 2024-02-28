Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 295.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Clorox comprises about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

CLX traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 242.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.