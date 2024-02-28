Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys 5,427 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.75. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.