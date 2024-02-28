Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys 6,712 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 139.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 0.5% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.97. The company had a trading volume of 175,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,200. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

