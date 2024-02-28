Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Insulet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $163.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.04. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

