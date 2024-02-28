Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Post accounts for about 0.9% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. 138,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,497 shares of company stock valued at $865,108 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

