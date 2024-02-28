Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 41,272 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.
Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ GO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,681. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grocery Outlet
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.