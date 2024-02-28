Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 41,272 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,681. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

