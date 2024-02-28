Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 190.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.68.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDB stock traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $445.60. 396,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,358. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.47.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

