Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Cognex Trading Down 1.6 %

Cognex stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 709,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,144. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.