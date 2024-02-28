Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Paycom Software by 240.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $103,800,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.39. The stock had a trading volume of 438,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.85 and its 200 day moving average is $223.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

