Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 213,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,298. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.