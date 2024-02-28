Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $275.08. The stock had a trading volume of 113,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,937. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.97 and its 200 day moving average is $271.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,454 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

