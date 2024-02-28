Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 7,608 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 161.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 156.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 234.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 172.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CINF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.60. 225,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

