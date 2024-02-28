Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 27,258 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. 483,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,715. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

