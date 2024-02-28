Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 34.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LEN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.77. 519,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,059. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $158.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

