Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $150.84. 802,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

