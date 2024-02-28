Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.2 %

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. 244,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.