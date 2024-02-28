Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

FOUR opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.