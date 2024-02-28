Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $94.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. 506,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,045. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

