Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6,194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,959 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shopify Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

