Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 981,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166,798 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $53,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,797. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 851.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

