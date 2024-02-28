Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Expands By 29,100.0%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 29,100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 11.2 %

Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 464,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,994. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

