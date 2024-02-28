Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Unisys Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Unisys in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Performance

Unisys stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. Unisys has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.31. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.16% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 31.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 425,103 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Unisys by 9.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.