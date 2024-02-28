Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 69,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 447,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Sinclair Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $951.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

