Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 28.6% Higher

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 837,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 130,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sirios Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.