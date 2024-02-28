SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $42.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450,887 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

