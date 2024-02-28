SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

