SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$24.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.00.

TSE SRU.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.83. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$27.90.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

