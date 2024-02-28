Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 154.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3 %

SNOW stock opened at $233.97 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.34.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,346 shares of company stock worth $106,154,757. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

