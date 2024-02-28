Sora Investors LLC Grows Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sora Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $1,798,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Block by 72.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after buying an additional 1,130,925 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Block by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Block by 191.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 758,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 498,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Block stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,863,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,868,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

