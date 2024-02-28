Sora Investors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sora Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 212.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 440,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,740. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

