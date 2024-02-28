Sora Investors LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 240.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 3.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 57,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,978,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $16.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,494.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,543. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,576.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,257.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.