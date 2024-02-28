Sora Investors LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 673,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $37,345,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 25.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 45.1% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 451,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 2,263,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

