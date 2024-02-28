Sora Investors LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Get Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $123.61. 1,023,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,620. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.