Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $20,011,000. Visa makes up about 4.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,579,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 88,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,102. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $285.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $522.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

