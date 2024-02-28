Sora Investors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sora Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Display worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.71. The stock had a trading volume of 101,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $125.98 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

