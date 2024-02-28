SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 35,635,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 27,038,631 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SoundHound AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 19.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.09.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,448 shares of company stock valued at $823,608 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SoundHound AI by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 176,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares in the last quarter. Nvidia Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

