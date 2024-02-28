SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 10.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.15. 37,763,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 38,789,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,448 shares of company stock worth $823,608. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

