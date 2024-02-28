Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

SFST opened at $33.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.83. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

