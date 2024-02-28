SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.52

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $102.42, with a volume of 2717142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

