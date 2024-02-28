Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.95

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.95 and last traded at $155.79, with a volume of 152562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

Splunk Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.